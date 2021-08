The Rotorua Aquatic Centre remains closed today. Photo / File

The Rotorua Aquatic Centre remains closed today following an electrical fault.

The council-owned facility closed on Sunday due to a power outage, according to a social media post by the centre.

It remained closed yesterday as the fault was found and will stay closed today so cables that caused the fault can be repaired.

The aquatic centre said today: "We will keep you updated on how they are doing and when we plan on reopening the facility doors."