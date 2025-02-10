Rotorua's SAGE engineering club: Snigdha Raikar, 13, from Western Heights High School, Maia Al-Chakif, 15, from John Paul College, Nadia Wu, 14, from John Paul College, Jennika Kumar, 14, from Western Heights High School and Deborah Peak, 13, from Western Heights College won the NZ Aquabots National event in December. Photo / Supplied
Rotorua-based tech educator Jessica Cathro wants to see more diversity in the industry and is determined to help the next generation achieve it.
“We want to make sure that we have more women, more Māori and Pasifika coming through.
“My big dream is that if we got 10% of the kids from Fordlands into technology careers, what would that do for Rotorua?”
In June, Cathro will lead her second group of Aquabot competition winners to compete in the world finals.
Employed by the national charity Ministry of Inspiration (MOI), Cathro told the Rotorua Daily Post the organisation worked to provide pathways for schools wanting to enter AI and tech competitions, including RoboCup Jr and Aquabots NZ.
MOI began providing programmes in Rotorua 12 years ago and Cathro moved to Rotorua seven years ago. At the same time, she started the Sage engineering club, focused on empowering young women in tech.
Cathro said the talent pool for up-and-coming future AI and tech leaders was strong in Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty, as highlighted by competition results in previous years.
MOI provided access to classroom modules focused on science, art, technology, and maths learning. Cathro said the programme prioritised those who were isolated, “either through geographic location, socio-economic status or any other barrier”.
“We’re here to kickstart and inspire, as well as to show how you can [engage] with tech.”
Growing tech confidence and literacy in the regions
Cathro said tech literacy was “low” from what she had seen.
But she was encouraged by the interest students had shown.
“We usually roll through a whole school just to get everybody talking the same language and show teachers that this is actually not that scary.
Cathro said a big part of MOI’s role was to empower teachers and students new to working in the space.
“We show how they can incorporate tech into their day-to-day delivery.”
“Regionally, in the Bay of Plenty the tech students population was 50/ 50 male, female and 40% Māori, which is fantastic.”
Providing young women a “sense of belonging” was a big part of her role.
“It’s somewhere where people don’t care what you look like or how cool you are. It’s about what skills do you bring to the table.
“I’ve seen a lot of, less fitting-in kids find their space, it’s changed their life outside of the group because someone almost unconditionally likes them and thinks they’re cool, and that they have value,” Cathro said.
‘I feel powerful’
Competing in Washington would be a first for new club members Snigdha Raikar, 13, Jennika Kumar, 14, and Deborah Peak, 13, from Western Heights High School.