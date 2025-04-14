“The castle joints were challenging, but ultimately it was a really good test of everyone’s ability.“

Tauranga Apprentice Challenge winner Scott Davies.

Plenty of friends and family, and co-workers came to support, and there was a lot of good knowledge shared throughout the day.

“It was a really good event, so a big thanks to the sponsors and everyone who helped out.”

The finished planter boxes were assessed for workmanship, measuring, cutting, assembly and attention to detail.

Judges also evaluated each apprentice’s ability to follow a detailed plan and apply safe working techniques.

Davies said it was a really good competition and a great chance to catch up with other builders in the area.

“I went in feeling confident, I went over the plans as soon as I could, [one week in advance], and ensured I was ready for the day.

“I want to give a special thanks to my dad for spending hours helping me prepare jigs, giving me ideas, and coming to support me on the day with my family.

“I am looking forward to nationals. It will be a further opportunity to learn and network,” he said.

Rotorua NZCB Apprentice Challenge runner-up Steffano Hutton, centre, with NZCB Rotorua President Erin Pope, right.

Davies also won the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau 2024 Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year award.

Apprenticed to Glencoe Construction and Gudsell Builders respectively, Forrest and Davies earned a $1000 Makita and Mitre10 Trade prize pack for their wins.

Steffano Hutton made second place in the Rotorua heat and 31-year-old Lyston Collier was third, while 25-year-old Lucy Brailsford-Hunt took second place and 23-year-old Rhys McKinnon was third in Tauranga.

New Zealand Certified Builders chief executive Malcolm Fleming said the apprentice challenge was designed to test whether apprentices were ready for the demands of the trade.

“For 15 years, the NZCB Apprentice Challenge has given up-and-coming apprentices the opportunity to prove their skills in a real-world, high-pressure environment.

“This year the finalists have all shown the professional carpentry standards that NZCB members are known for.”

Tauranga heat runner-up Lucy Brailsford-Hunt.

BCITO director Greg Durkin said he was proud to see that over 75% of the contestants this year were BCITO apprentices.

“It’s wonderful to see so many BCITO apprentices competing in this year’s challenge.

“We’re incredibly proud to see such skilled apprentices stepping up to demonstrate their talents.”

Mitre 10 Trade supplied the building materials for the regional heat.

Forrest and Davies will be flown to Hamilton in June to compete against 18 other regional winners for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and a $10,000 prize pack.