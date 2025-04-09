Advertisement
Updated

Trades: Local builders to compete at New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

The 15th annual New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge is on Saturday.

It’s hammer time for local builders competing to become New Zealand’s top apprentice.

The 15th annual New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge sees up to 100 apprentices donning tool belts for the regional heats, held in 17 regions this Saturday, the organisation said in a statement.

The Rotorua heat is at Mitre 10 Mega Rotorua, while the Tauranga heat is at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, both from 8am to 4.30pm.

Lucy Brailsford-Hunt (the first female apprentice in the Tauranga heats), Scott Davies, Cody Eden, Liam McFarlane, Mason Bollee, Matthew Terry and Rhys McKinnon will be taking part in the Tauranga final.

Competing in the Rotorua final will be Alistair Ball, Lyston Collier, Taylor Forrest and Steffano Hutton.

Apprentices are given eight hours to construct a community planter box that follows specific design plans and meets safety standards, using materials provided by Mitre 10.

Each apprentice will donate their finished planter box to a deserving community recipient. A panel of expert judges will assess the final builds and determine the regional podium winners, who will receive prizes from Mitre 10 and Makita.

Up to 22 regional winners will be selected to advance to the national final in June to compete for the winning title and a prize pack worth $10,000.

New Zealand Certified Builders chief executive Malcolm Fleming said the event was created to showcase the carpentry skills of the country’s future builders.

The apprentice challenge centred on an eight-hour practical build as it would prove the apprentice had the skills to look at plans on paper, understand the vision, and use their two hands to make it a reality, he said.

Eighty-one BCITO apprentices will compete in this year’s challenge.

BCITO director Greg Durkin said the organisation was “incredibly proud” to see such skilled apprentices stepping up to demonstrate their talents.

“It’s inspiring to witness the passion and dedication these future builders bring to the trade and I have no doubt these young leaders will continue to shape the future of New Zealand’s construction industry.”

The heats are open to the public.

Tauranga regional heat:

Date: April 12

Time: 8am-5.30pm

Venue: Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, 70 Windermere Drive, Poike

Rotorua regional heat:

Date: April 12

Time: 8am-5.30pm

Venue: Mitre 10 Mega Rotorua, 1542 Amohau St

National final:

Date: June 6-7

Venue: Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

