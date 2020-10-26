Rotorua Airport Business Hub providing experience 'above and beyond' - CEO

Rotorua Airport's new Business Hub. Photo / GHDWoodhead creativespaces

Rotorua is "moving ahead of the times", and people flying into and out of the city now get to enjoy an airport experience that goes above and beyond what's required.

That's the message Rotorua Airport's newly opened Business Hub is sending to locals and visitors alike, chief executive Mark Gibb says.

Dozens of people have been quick to back the new hub, signing up as members less than a week after the official opening of the space.

The Business Hub is a new lounge at the airport's arrivals terminal offering a range of seating options, from relaxing loungers, conversation seats, bar desks and couches.

Gibb said the decor was modern, with USB and power stations throughout the room.

"We also have a TV with current affairs, a water station and food and beverage available through the amazing Terrace Airside."

The business hub, which took five months to complete, was delayed in opening by a few months because of Covid.

However, the revamped area showed "Rotorua is evolving, we are moving ahead of the times and the airport is instrumental in offering above and beyond its requirements as a regional airport", Gibb said.

He said the hub had been designed to offer a relaxing space for travellers to catch up on work and emails while waiting to board a flight.

"We believed there was a need for this business lounge and that people travelling through our airport would enjoy the space.

"While not even open a week yet, we've had over 50 people sign up to the business hub as members, and most of that has been through advertising and social media."

Gibb said the response so far had been positive, and the space was creating "a real talking point through the opening on social media and through the business community in Rotorua".

"The Rotorua Business Hub has been designed to give back to the community and create an exceptional customer experience for travellers through the airport.

"It's also available for group bookings, meetings and events, which will in time create its own income stream."

Gibb said the hub was an existing room so the total cost to design and fit it out "wasn't overly expensive" and had been budgeted for in the previous financial year.

Ultimately, Gibb's vision for the hub was to offer an "innovative space for travellers to visit and enjoy with views over the city and a relaxing space to catch up on work in a quiet environment".

Terrace Airside owner Jo Romanes. Photo / File

Terrace Airside owner Jo Romanes has been running the cafe in the airport for several months, first as a pop-up, before opening the permanent site at the end of June.

Romanes said she had enjoyed being part of the new terminal and was "proud of the fit-out and what we have on offer".

"It's a great space for corporate events and we do catering to groups in that space. Having the hub helps to broaden what we can offer as a cafe."

She said there had been good support from local businesses in the area, as well as residents living near the airport.

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster, because of Covid. Timing-wise it hasn't been great to have an airport cafe, but we've rolled with life as it's happened.

"The school holidays were really busy and the airport is a good shop window for people to bounce between this cafe and its sister cafe, Terrace Kitchen."