Rotorua adaptive mountain biking 'Give it a Go' day being held for those with disabilities

Richard Purcell at an Adapt MTB event on an e-bike. Photo / Supplied

People with disabilities in Rotorua will learn about adaptive mountain biking and give it a go in a supportive and helpful environment.

Adapt MTB with Mountain Bike Rotorua, and supported by Rotorua Lakes Council, is hosting a 'Give it a Go' day at Redwoods under The Sails, Longmile Rd tomorrow.

Tomorrow those with physical disabilities will be out on Rotorua's trails to try out a range of adaptive mountain bikes with the support and help of other adaptive riders and

volunteers.

In recent years the advancement of electric-mountain bikes and trikes has made it possible for those with a physical disability to return to mountain biking or to try it for the first time, a recreational activity they can enjoy with friends and family.

Rotorua local and #AdaptMTB board member Andrew Burt says, "The sports and care organisations, equipment suppliers and Rotorua community have all jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this event since we first started to make plans to hold it in the Rotorua Redwoods."

"Mountain Bike Rotorua is providing e-mountain bikes, Parafed Bay of Plenty and Parafed Auckland, along with Melrose chairs and Trikes NZ, are all bringing a huge range of exciting adaptive bikes and trikes for people to try.

"We've also had experienced adaptive riders offer to bring their own gear along so that others can check it out.

"You definitely get the feel-good factor when you have such an outpouring of support."

Kim Littlejohn, #AdaptMTB board member, says, "Rotorua Lakes Council has been really supportive of us holding this event ... it's an absolutely stunning and unique location".

"The marquee will offer our beginners some shelter from bad weather while they get comfortable with the equipment. When they are ready they can head out on the trails with a couple of support riders."

This event, 9.30am to 3.30pm, is free for its participants. The sessions are fully booked but those really keen to attend can email kim@adaptmtb.nz to go on a waiting list in case you can be fitted in or if someone cancels.

Kim says, "As well as this event being about giving it a go, we also see it as an opportunity to spread the word and educate the general public about adaptive mountain biking and the many benefits it offers those who are living with a disability.

"Locals can come by and visit and see what it's about, or people can follow us on Facebook or Instagram (search adaptmtb)."