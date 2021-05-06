Parafed Bay of Plenty on a roll with Halberg Games and wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair basketball is a fast-paced sport. Photo / Supplied

It's been a whirlwind of events for Parafed Bay of Plenty recently, and the fun will continue rolling on with wheelchair basketball in Rotorua.

Jo Jackson, Parafed Bay of Plenty sports development officer, says wheelchair basketball is a great sport to play, and a number of wheelchairs will be moved to Rotorua's Sportsdrome this weekend.

She says wheelchair basketball is a great chance for people with physical disabilities to learn new skills and socialise.

The wheelchairs are specially for playing basketball, with features such as an extra wheel at the back, and angled wheels.

Wheelchair basketball is a fast-paced sport. Photo / Supplied

"It's fast-paced, is about team work, and you get to connect with other people. It's a great way to keep fit and active, and you can learn as you go."

Those who would be interested in getting among the action can contact Jo through jo@parafedbop.co.nz.

The Halberg Games were held recently in Auckland. The three-day, national sports competition is open to 8-21-year-olds with a physical or visual impairment.

Jo says the 2021 Halberg Games were amazing.

She says the Rotorua-based athletes were Stan Thompson, Siobhan Terry, Liam Reinders and Nico Dunn.

Stan won his 100m race and came first in badminton. He also came second in the 400m, discus and second in the long jump.

Jo says Siobhan is their Parafed BOP Youth ambassador and is also on The Halberg Foundation Youth Council.

"Siobhan was an awesome support to our younger athletes, as well as participating. She took out first place in archery."

In athletics Siobhan was second in her age category for discus and shot put.

Nico won three of his five games in the table tennis. In athletics he was second in the 100m, fourth in the 200m and 800m, sixth in the discus and shot put, and third in the club throw.

Nico also participated in a 9-hole golf friendly competition, which he thoroughly enjoyed, Jo says.

Liam came third in the 50m and sixth in the 100m.

"Liam also had great fun participating in the gymnastics on the last day. In swimming Liam came second in the 100m men's backstroke and fifth in the 50m men's backstroke.

Maxine Parker from Swim-Able NZ is also based in Rotorua, and she gave up her time to volunteer at the Games, offering valuable support to the Parafed BOP team.

"It was amazing. Our athletes were as awesome as ever and displayed great sportsmanship.

"Our members did so well and came from all over the Bay of Plenty.

'We are looking forward to going back next year, and it's a chance for the athletes to meet others with disabilities."

Last Saturday Parafed BOP and The Halberg Foundation also hosted a Rotorua Whānau Day where there was taekwondo, boccia and wheelchair basketball.