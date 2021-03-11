Road Safety Rotorua Youth Expo gives interactive messages to students

John Paul College students Cadence Vause, 15 (left), and Stephanie Thomsen, 15, by one of the police's activities at the expo. Photo / Andrew Warne

Road safety messages have been driven home to Rotorua students in engaging ways, with the aim of raising awareness and stopping bad habits from forming.

The Road Safety Rotorua Youth Expo was held this week at the Energy Events Centre.

The expo was attended by the Rotorua police, St John ambulance, fire service and other local service providers to educate students about the choices they will make around keeping themselves and their friends safe when driving on the roads.

Funding was provided by the Rotorua Lakes Council and NZ Transport Agency, and it has been going for about 12 years.

More than 900 Rotorua students went through the expo, with eight high schools participating.

It was engaging and interactive, with students experiencing trying to walk along a straight line and get into/turn on a car while wearing goggles which simulate being intoxicated.

Activities also included trying to shoot basketball hoops with one hand while texting with the other, an interactive, walk-through exhibit showing the consequences of not following road safety rules - right through to the court process, stalls and a rock climbing wall.

Rotorua Lakes Council Safer Journeys co-ordinator Helen van Beek says the expo was attended by Year 11 students, as it is aimed towards young people who are still a year away from being able to get their learner licence.

"It's trying to get the messages across before they get their licence and before they learn bad habits.

"They can see the consequences of their actions and it can help them not to be afraid to have a voice if in a car where the driver is doing something they shouldn't be."

Both Reporoa College and John Paul College were at the expo on Wednesday afternoon.

(From left) Reporoa College students Hadir Macfarlane, 15, Constable Terri King, and Maia Lafaele, 15, at the expo. Photo / Andrew Warner

Reporoa College deputy principal Lana Delamere thinks it's vital students learn the consequences and dangers before going for their driver's licence.

She says, being a country school, driving is a big part of many of its students' lives on their farm and that driving education is important.

Lana says there was such a variety of exhibits and tools at the expo and they were thankful it had been put on.

"I think this is a positive thing the students can do and which helps with their life skills."

Reporoa College students Maia Lafaele, 15, says wearing the goggles which simulated being intoxicated and trying to walk along a straight line was scary but fun.

"Car crashes happen all the time and the expo helps with being aware of decisions that you make."

Hadir Macfarlane, 15, of Reporoa College, says the expo is great because it lets young people know that there's always going to be consequences if not driving safely and raises road safety awareness.

John Paul College student Stephanie Thomsen, 15, says their time at expo started off with a documentary about a man who was in a car crash and how it was for him afterwards, such as having to relearn how to walk and talk, and losing friends in the crash.

"I don't think we would learn this in school and I like that it's all interactive."

Cadence Vause, 15, says the documentary at the start was really sad and helped to make you really aware of the consequences.

She says the expo was great and was definitely handy for students to experience.