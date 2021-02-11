Road safety reminders for Rotorua drivers after long weekends

Photo / File

Although the behaviour on the roads in Rotorua recently has generally been good, there are still issues and reminders that drivers need to be aware of.

Bay of Plenty acting road policing manager, Senior Sergeant Simon Sinclair, says road behaviour in Rotorua over the two last long weekends has been generally good.

"However, there are still a number of drivers that are putting the time it takes to get to their destination over travelling the routes safely. Remember when you're on the road that it's better to arrive late than not at all."

He says there have also been occasions where driver etiquette has left a lot to be desired, particularly when it comes to indicating.

"A simple phrase that can help motorists is 'indicate before you brake', reminding drivers to indicate well before turning off main roads so the trailing vehicles can factor the speed reduction into their decision making."

Simon says as children head back to school, the police's school education officers will be getting around the schools in the coming weeks, reminding kids to look out for cars and teaching them the safe ways to cross roads.

"While the children play their part, a lot relies on our road users to make good decisions around schools by slowing down and looking for fast-moving kids running, and on scooters and bikes.

"Remember children can be unpredictable so slower speeds can increase the stopping distance, if needed."

He says the community's rural schools rely on bus services, so asks that drivers slow down around the schools and pick up areas where children will board and disembark from these buses, sometimes engaged in conversation with friends.

"A reminder to motorists that the speed limit for passing a stationary school bus that is dropping off or picking up children is 20km/h in either direction.

"As always, the public are reminded to drive alcohol and drug free, drive within the speed limits, and drive device and distraction free."