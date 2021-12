Scene of the crash near the intersection of State Highway 5 and SH30. Photo / Andrew Warner

The road is now clear after a crash south of Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of State Highway 5 and SH30 about 11.40am.

UPDATE 12:40PM

This crash is now fully clear. ^LB https://t.co/oKuCRtM5Tj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 21, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the northbound lane of SH5 had been blocked but was now clear.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.