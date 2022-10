Motorists are asked to please avoid SH30, Kinleith, if possible. Photo / File

Police are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 30 at Kinleith.

A truck has overturned, blocking the road between Whakamaru Rd and Tram Rd.

The road has been closed to allow emergency services to attend.

Traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area if possible, or to seek an alternative route.