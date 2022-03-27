The cast of Rotorua Musical Theatre's current production 'Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience'. Photo / Fotozone Photography - Willi Werner

The cast of Rotorua Musical Theatre's current production 'Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience'. Photo / Fotozone Photography - Willi Werner

REVIEW

There is nothing quite like the atmosphere of sitting in a local theatre surrounded by clapping, cheers and waving flags as talented artists give it their all on stage.

The Rotorua Musical Theatre's production 'Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience' delivers humour and a range of performances with some funny twists.

The show was hilarious and captivating right from the start, and the opening number featured beautiful vocals from seasoned performer Beverley Pullon.

This cast has absolutely no shortage of vocal talent - I got goosebumps a number of times - and with 11 countries competing in the show there is a delightful range of performances.

I don't want to go into detail about each one or get too extensive (there needs to be plenty of surprises for when you head along to watch yourself), but I have to say three of my favourite performances included the Ireland, Iceland and Norway items.

The Icelandic performance managed to be chilling and funny at the same time with some quirky dance moves, and featuring some of those amazing vocals (Anthony Estraja) I have already mentioned.

The Icelandic performance managed to be chilling and funny at the same time. Photo / Fotozone Photography - Willi Werner

The Irish performance garnered plenty of whoops and cheers with some fancy footwork. And then there was the funky, mischievous Leprechaun who made his appearances throughout.

Norway was the last competing country in the show to perform, and they certainly wrapped it up with a bang. Pulsing music and enthusiastic instrument playing had the audience rocking along.

Nanu Turner does a superb job as the host Bettina, keeping the show flowing and the audience giggling right throughout with her spicy jokes, not to mention her impressively extensive wardrobe of glamorous outfits.

The final number by host country Belarus was magnificent.

This talented cast have many roles and performances to take on, and I was amazed with some of the lightning-fast costume changes and switches from one character to another.

The whole cast was absolutely superb. I have to also say I really enjoyed seeing what twists and comedic attributes Barry Bird brought to performances.

It is certainly impressive how interactive and technically savvy 'Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience' is.

Each audience member is assigned a country to support as they take their seats and have flags to wave so they can demonstrate their support and patriotism.

The voting system on your phones and the live crosses to each country to get their voting results were a heap of fun and helped to create an immersive experience.

A huge shout out to the music, lighting and technical crew who helped make the show go off without a hitch.

The costumes and makeup were on point, representing each country and performance beautifully.

With the authentic voting experience, there's the chance for a different winning country each night, which keeps it exciting for both the audience and the cast.

Greece took out the win on the first night. Photo / Fotozone Photography - Willi Werner

Greece took out the win on the first night with their hilarious item, featuring the amazing vocals of Kristen Pirie and Frank Baker as a comedically stoic Greek god.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season's results go!

A massive congratulations and round of applause to the cast, crew, director John Drummond, choreographer Samantha Rowe, and vocal director Maria Kapa.

This is one not to miss, so make sure you book those tickets now. For those with children on the younger side, keep in mind that a lot of humour is on the adult side.

The Details

What: Rotorua Musical Theatre presents Song Contest – the Almost Eurovision Experience

When: Now to April 9

Where: Casablanca Theatre

Tickets: www.iticket.co.nz or call 0508 iTICKET (484-253)