Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Review: Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience hilarious and interactive

4 minutes to read
The cast of Rotorua Musical Theatre's current production 'Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience'. Photo / Fotozone Photography - Willi Werner

The cast of Rotorua Musical Theatre's current production 'Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience'. Photo / Fotozone Photography - Willi Werner

Shauni James
By
Shauni James

Weekender reporter, Rotorua Daily Post

REVIEW

There is nothing quite like the atmosphere of sitting in a local theatre surrounded by clapping, cheers and waving flags as talented artists give it their all on stage.

The Rotorua Musical Theatre's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.