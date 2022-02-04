Logan Potae plays Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Photo / Supplied

REVIEW

Its name may be long but the history on which this world-leading musical is based is even longer.

It takes its audience back to Genesis, the first book of the Bible's Old Testament.

For the un-biblical, this recounts the story of the coat of many colours Jacob bestows on his youngest son Joseph, a dreamer. His jealous eleven brothers retaliate, selling him into slavery in Egypt.

There Joseph dreams on, coming to the attention of the ruling Pharaoh, eventually assisting him to solve his crop woes.

The story's generally told by a narrator, singular.

In this hometown version performed by the Lakes Performing Arts Centre (LPAC) that role's expanded to three, equally well played by senior students Chloe Marshall, Lauren Thompson and Anahera Mear.

Much younger LPAC members in a schoolroom setting lap up their wahea (teachers') promise of a story.

From there on in, this all-singing all-dancing production never loses its wow factor; its colour spectrum dazzles.

As Joseph, Logan Potae is, in a word, brilliant. He has hard acts to follow. Donny Osmond played the role in the movie, Jason Donovan in London's West End.

Already he's what's known in theatre speak as a triple threat, meaning he has the ability to sing, dance and act. He convincingly proved the latter playing Scrooge's nephew in the Shambles Theatre's December production of A Christmas Carol.

Ashton Kusabs, doubling as Simeon and the Pharaoh, is another youngster who commands the stage. His gyrating Elvis is pure Presley.

The remaining cast from tinys to mid-teens all shine in this abbreviated version of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice's first collaboration.

It's not only the cast who gleam bright. Their wardrobe is a credit to Lisa Baty and her crew. The lighting team has excelled too. The seemingly disembodied technicolour coat that heralds the finale is a masterpiece.

However, hard as these dedicated, behind-the-scenes volunteers and the on-stage talent have worked, there is a quibble. They were let down by shoddy headsets, the narrators in particular.

There's plenty of time to rectify that, the season is but young.

That troublesome technicality apart, director Natasha Benfell has again nurtured a crucible of youthful talent.

How lucky this city is to have such an accomplished team of youthful performers and dedicated adults to polish them into presenting such a refreshing take on an ancient story.

- Jill Nicholas

What: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Where: Harvest Church Centre, Malfroy Road

When: February 3-19

Tickets: Online at www.eventbrite.co.nz