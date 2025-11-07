Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Empty Rotorua council-owned pensioner units spark concern

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

There are several vacant units at the Kahikatea St pensioner housing block. Photo / Mathew Nash

There are several vacant units at the Kahikatea St pensioner housing block. Photo / Mathew Nash

A woman was left “shaken” after a prowler tried to enter her Rotorua pensioner flat amid reports of homeless people sleeping around empty council-owned units.

The incident happened early last Saturday on Kahikatea St and has sparked security fears.

Another resident, whose car has been stolen twice, told Local Democracy she felt “scared” and “isolated” as the only occupant of a block of four units.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save