Rotorua Daily Post

REINZ: Rotorua lakefront property demand 'amplified' as median sale prices soar

Zoe Hunter
By
5 mins to read
Demand for lakeside property has "amplified". Photo / File

Demand for lakeside property has "amplified", leaving some Rotorua agents surprised by what people are willing to pay for waterfront views.

Median sale prices in places like Lake Tarawera skyrocketed nearly 70 per cent in

