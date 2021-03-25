Red Tulip Walk to raise public awareness of Parkinson's in Rotorua

Central Plateau Parkinson's nurse Fiona Leighton. Photo / Supplied

The community is encouraged to get their trainers on and get walking to raise funds to help those with Parkinson's.

Parkinson's New Zealand Charitable Trust (PNZCT) volunteers from the Central Plateau Action Group are hosting a Red Tulip Walk next month to raise public awareness of Parkinson's.

PNZCT is inviting everyone to join people with Parkinson's at the Government Gardens on Saturday, April 10.

Nearly 2700 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's in New Zealand every year.

The incurable condition affects about 12,000 people in Aotearoa, but with the population ageing, that number is likely to double within the next 20 years.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurodegenerative condition caused by insufficient quantities of dopamine in the brain. When dopamine levels fall, movements become slow and awkward.

The aim of the Red Tulip Walk is for 100 people to walk the renowned Government Gardens loop, with short or long walking options to cater to people of differing fitness levels, to raise much-needed funds.

The walk for Parkinson's not only focuses on the value of keeping active, which is important for controlling the progression of Parkinson's symptoms, but also provides the opportunity to support families affected by Parkinson's.

PNZCT is asking for a koha of $10 for adults (gold coin for children) to participate - paid on the day.

Also, raffle tickets will be sold, with a host of prizes to be won.

Look out for the red T-shirts on the day and support PNZCT volunteers who will be collecting donations.

The funds raised will be used to deliver PNZCT services in the Central Plateau, such as exercise classes and community nursing services.

PNZCT's team of 27 community educators and Parkinson's nurses offer a vital range of services throughout New Zealand, visiting people with Parkinson's regularly at their homes to provide comprehensive, personalised assessments.

First entering the nursing profession in 1982, Fiona Leighton joined PNZCT six years ago, as the Parkinson's nurse in the Central Plateau.

Today, Fiona covers an area spanning more than 230km, attending to the needs of 140 people who have Parkinson's in the region.

Fiona says her role is listening, assessing and offering options, agreeing on a plan the clients and their caregiver are comfortable with, and regularly following up.

Fiona also runs PNZCT support groups, which are essential for people with Parkinson's and their caregivers.

"There is no need to dwell on explanations in support groups, with everyone learning and receiving encouragement from the experiences of people like them," Fiona says.

First established in 1983, PNZCT is the only national organisation specialising in providing education, information and support services to people with Parkinson's, as well as their whānau.

PNZCT relies on funding from grants, bequests and donations.

If you would like to receive assistance in Rotorua, go to parkinsons.org.nz to download a referral form or call 0800 473 4636. To show your support for PNZCT services, donate online.

The details

• What: Red Tulip Walk for Parkinson's

• When: Saturday, April 10, 9am

&^bull; Where: Government Gardens