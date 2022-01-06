Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Record Rotorua lake temperatures great news for fishing fans

4 minutes to read
Eastern Region Fish and Game Council chairman Ngahihi Bidois. Photo / Andrew Warner

Eastern Region Fish and Game Council chairman Ngahihi Bidois. Photo / Andrew Warner

Shauni James
By
Shauni James

Weekender reporter, Rotorua Daily Post

The holiday season's sweltering heat has "surprisingly" brought great news for Rotorua's fishermen and women as the city's main lakes reach high temperatures earlier than usual.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council's water quality monitoring website

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.