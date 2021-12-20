Tarawera Landing redevelopment to begin early in the New Year

Tarawera Landing is getting a makeover. Photo / NZME

The redevelopment of Waitōharuru Tarawera Landing will begin in January.



Due to a very limited time window to work in the lake, contractors will begin the redevelopment from January 10, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement today.

A grant of $293,000 was awarded to the council by the Government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund in 2019.

A portion of that funding was used to upgrade the public toilets at the end of 2020 and the remainder will be used for the wider redevelopment along with investment from the council.

From January 10 until mid-May 2022, boat users will not be able to use the landing boat ramp and should launch from either the larger Boat Shed Bay or Stoney Point Reserve ramps.

During the construction period, people will still be able to access the Tarawera Landing café, beach and public toilets, and there will be limited parking available at all times.

The council said it had been working with Tūhourangi Tribal Authority and Tarawera community partners for a number of years to bring the plan to life. Waitōharuru was one of the district's premiere reserves and, because it is home to various different activities, a number of issues had needed to be addressed.

Tarawera Landing redevelopment plans. Photo / Supplied

In November 2020, the council shared a concept plan with the community that outlined the types of upgrades that would address the known issues within the reserve while maintaining the natural character of the area.

The issues included damaged or ageing infrastructure, limited parking layout, safety of pedestrians and swimmers, a lack of understanding of the cultural and historical significance of the reserve and access and protection of the wāhi tapu rock site adjacent to the reserve.

The council said, in the past 12 months, the plan had been taken through its final design phase and it had applied for the necessary resource consents to complete the construction work along the lake edge.

The public toilets were also upgraded at the end of 2020 as the first stage of the redevelopment.

Further information

What are the construction dates?

The redevelopment construction should take about four months. All works are dependent on weather and any government restrictions for Covid-19.

Why is the work beginning so early in the year?

The council acknowledged the work would be disruptive during a busy holiday period however, due to resource consent conditions, work in or around the lake was only permitted between January 1 and May 1 each year. This is due to dab chick breeding and then trout spawning seasons. To ensure the redevelopment is completed within that time, contractors must begin as early as possible.

What facilities will remain open?

During the construction period, the boat ramp and jetty will be closed. People will still be able to access the café, beach and public toilets, and there will be limited parking available at all times. From February 8, 2022, access to the eastern end of the parking area will be restricted for four to five weeks but parking will still be available at the western end of the reserve

Opening of the trout fishing season at the Tarawera Landing. Photo / NZME

Why is the council redeveloping the reserve?

Waitōharuru/Tarawera Landing is a very popular reserve for locals and visitors. It is used for a number of recreation and leisure activities including swimming, boating, shore-based fishing, walking and picnicking. The reserve is also home to a number of commercial and tourism operations including The Landing Café, Rotorua Duck Tours, and Totally Tarawera, fishing charters and lake cruises and an event venue.

The area is also culturally and historically significant to mana whenua Tūhourangi and to the Rotorua district.

Adjacent to the recreational reserve is Punaromia which features one of the most accessible wāhi tapu rock art sites in New Zealand. The site features drawings of ancestral Māori waka on a cliff face directly facing Mount Tarawera.

The art connects Tūhourangi with their tupuna (ancestors) and deepens the relationship between the people and the whenua (land).

These different activities occurring in a small area has resulted in a number of issues that need to be addressed. The issues include parking, safety, access, and awareness of the significance of the area to mana whenua and the Rotorua district.

The plan for redevelopment aims to address those issues while maintaining the natural character of the area and enhancing the environment. The redevelopment will also help to achieve the future aspirations of Tūhourangi and the Tarawera community.

What are the known issues?

• Damaged or ageing infrastructure.

• The limited parking layout.

• Safety of pedestrians in parking areas and swimmers near boats as they enter and exit the water

• A lack of general awareness, acknowledgement or understanding of the cultural and historical significance of the reserve.

• Access and protection of the wāhi tapu rock site (adjacent to the reserve) needs to be maintained and enhanced.

What work is taking place?

The improvements will use natural materials and simple spaces that work with the landscape to enhance the functionality and enjoyment of the reserve. The key aspects of the redevelopment are:

• Realignment of the jetty and boat ramp, and addition of a new pontoon to create a separation of space for boat movements in and out of the lake.

• Relocation and angling the jetty to separate swimmers from the boat ramp area.

• Optimise parking areas and define boat trailer and coach parking.

• A pedestrian-friendly zone to separate boat and coach parking, and provide better connectivity between the café and lake edge.

• Enhanced lake edge with a new boardwalk.

• Information and signage to conserve and promote the cultural and heritage value of the reserve.

• Improve function and visual appearance of the reserve by adding picnic and lawn areas, landscaping and park furniture.

How is this being funded?

A grant of $293,000 was awarded to the council by the Government's Tourism Infrastructure Fund in 2019. A portion of that funding was used to upgrade the public toilets at the end of 2020 and the remainder will be used for the wider redevelopment along with investment from Rotorua Lakes Council.

Further funding will be sought to carry out future work to enhance and protect the heritage and cultural sites in the adjacent Punaromia area.

Who else is involved?

The council has been working in partnership with Tūhourangi Tribal Authority and Tarawera community partners since 2018 on a plan to redevelop the reserve.

The Council has also been working with community partners such as Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Department of Conservation, Fish & Game, and commercial operators such as Totally Tarawera, The Landing Café and Rotorua Duck Tours.