This gluten-free cake fondly reminds me of the classic coconut macaroons so many of us grew up eating; slightly chewy, slightly crisp and meringue-like, and laden with desiccated coconut.
This cake is similar — it has a slightly crunchy exterior and a nice chew from the coconut. I especially love the way coconut tastes when paired with coffee and cardamom.
The delicate crunch on the outside of this cake comes from aerating the eggs — after beating the eggs with sugar, you’ll end up with a voluminous mixture that translates to delicate air pockets and a slightly crisp shell. The cake is also gluten free, and has a nicely dense texture thanks to the almond meal.
Give this cake a try — it tastes best with a cup of coffee for morning tea!
Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com
Ingredients
Serves 8-10
- 175g brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbsp instant coffee granules
- 150g almond meal
- 50g cornflour
- 50g toasted desiccated coconut
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp ground cardamom
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ cup oil
- ¼ cup milk (dairy free if needed)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 160C fan forced. Lightly grease a 20cm springform cake tin.
- Place brown sugar, eggs and instant coffee in a medium bowl. Beat for 5 minutes until creamy and voluminous, and the instant coffee and sugar have dissolved.
- In a separate bowl, mix remaining dry ingredients. Add oil and mix to coat, then add the beaten egg mixture along with remaining wet ingredients and mix until just combined.
- Pour into prepared tin and bake for 30 minutes, then reduce heat to 140C and bake for another 15-20 minutes, until nicely browned and crisp on top. A skewer inserted should come out clean. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before gently transferring to a cooling rack.