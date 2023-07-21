Coffee, cardamom and coconut macaroon cake. Photo / Olivia Moore-That Green Olive

This gluten-free cake fondly reminds me of the classic coconut macaroons so many of us grew up eating; slightly chewy, slightly crisp and meringue-like, and laden with desiccated coconut.

This cake is similar — it has a slightly crunchy exterior and a nice chew from the coconut. I especially love the way coconut tastes when paired with coffee and cardamom.

The delicate crunch on the outside of this cake comes from aerating the eggs — after beating the eggs with sugar, you’ll end up with a voluminous mixture that translates to delicate air pockets and a slightly crisp shell. The cake is also gluten free, and has a nicely dense texture thanks to the almond meal.

Give this cake a try — it tastes best with a cup of coffee for morning tea!

Ingredients

Serves 8-10

175g brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tbsp instant coffee granules

150g almond meal

50g cornflour

50g toasted desiccated coconut

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cardamom

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup oil

¼ cup milk (dairy free if needed)

1 tsp lemon juice

Instructions