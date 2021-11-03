'Really challenging': Hundreds still without power in region

More than 300 customers are still without power in the Lake Rotoiti, Okataina, and Tikitere area. Photo / Unison

Wild weather and heavy vegetation has proved a challenge for crews attempting to repair power outages near Rotorua this morning.

More than 300 customers are still without power in the Lake Rotoiti, Okataina, and Tikitere area with full restoration not expected until later this afternoon.

"Unfortunately the area where crews are working is heavily vegetated and the conditions are challenging," Unison spokesman Danny Gough said.

"We are attempting to deploy some generation where we can but power is not expected to be fully back on until this afternoon.

"Rest assured we are putting every available resource into this."

Gough thanked the customers for their patience.

The region has taken a battering in the past 36 hours with heavy wind bringing down trees and powerlines. A strong wind watch remains in force for the Bay of Plenty area, including Rotorua, until mid-morning today.

MetService spokesman Lewis Ferris said peak gust at Rotorua Airport were 93kmph around 4pm.

"It remained very breezy overnight and this morning. Good news is that the wind will steadily drop off this afternoon," he said.

"Light winds are forecast into the weekend but also a few showers will be hanging around the region. There's a risk of thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday so keep an eye on the radar if you're heading out – especially in the afternoons!"

Rotorua Lakes Council said this morning contractors will have crews checking roads for damage today and ready to respond to any additional issues if they arise.

Arrangements will be made by contractors today to complete clean-up tomorrow.

Trees down

5.40pm: Stonebridge Rd – Tree on road blocking one lane. Fulton Hogan crew cleared the road. Further clean up required.

9.10pm: Ohakuri Rd – A large tree blocking full width of the road between Maleme Rd and the dam. Crew cleared the road but further clean-up is required and an excavator will be needed for this work

9.20pm: Tarawera Rd – Tree blocking both lanes near Lake Titkitapu. FENZ crew were clearing when Fulton Hogan crew arrived. The site will be checked again today to see if further clean up is required.

Meanwhile, power outages have affected Eastern Bay of Plenty residents with debris falling on powerlines.

Horizon Networks said they were "deploying multiple helicopters this morning to assess the extent of the damage, develop a restoration plan and restore the power safely for the majority of their customer as soon as reasonably practicable."

"We are unable to provide an estimated restoration time at present as we have limited or no access to certain parts of our network.

"If you see any damaged power equipment or power lines down, please keep a safe distance away and report it to us as soon as possible on 0800 HORIZON or 07 306 29600. Treat all lines as live, at all times."