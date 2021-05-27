Ray White Rotorua charity garage sales humbled to have raised $40,000

One of the charity garage sales bustling. Photo / Supplied

People have been able to discover pre-loved treasures to call their own while also helping to raise funds for great causes at Ray White Rotorua's monthly charity garage sale.

This initiative has raised just over $40,000 for local charities so far.

The first charity garage sale was held in February last year, but due to Covid it wasn't run again for a few months. It is held on the first Saturday of each month.

Ray White Rotorua co-owner Tim O'Sullivan says, being in the real estate business, they noticed people would realise in the last week before settling into a property that they didn't have enough room for some items.

"We have trailers we lend to clients. Many people were bringing perfectly good items and taking them to the tip, and we thought this was a way those items could be repurposed."

Tim says people give all sorts of items for the garage sales, with furniture, outdoor furniture, fridges, freezers, gardening implements and camping and fishing gear just to name a few.

A different charity is supported each month and it has become a popular way to raise funds, with eight charities already lined up for the coming months.

"Each time we do them we are blown away by how everyone really enjoys it.

People on the look out for treasures at the garage sale. Photo / Supplied

"The children enjoy it, and now that the garage sales are held at the Rotorua Ngongotahā Rail Trust it's a win-win for them and us. We've really been able to spread our wings."

Tim says being able to raise just over $40,000 for local charities so far is very humbling.

He says there are actually no prices on the items, and instead people make an offer on the items.

"The offers are generally pretty good because people know it's going to charity.

"The community are very generous in terms of what people have been giving and it's so rewarding.

"Our staff, including administration staff, put so much time and effort into the garage sales. It's rewarding seeing these items go to new homes and being repurposed."

The next Ray White Rotorua charity garage sale is on June 5, 9am to 12pm, and funds will be going to the Rotorua Ngongotahā Rail Trust.

There will also be a sausage sizzle, with money raised from it going to Marist St Michael and Ngongotahā rugby clubs under 12s to help them get down to Christchurch for games.

Charities can contact Ray White Rotorua, and if people want to drop items off they can do so at the 1239 Amohia St office or the 9 Hall Rd, Ngongotahā, office.

Organisations in the pipeline to be recipients

- Rotorua Ngongotaha Rail Trust, June 5

- Trinity Community Centre, July 3

- Special Olympics Rotorua, August 7

- Kaharoa School, September 4

- The Coffin Club, October 2

- Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust, November 6

- Cancer Society, December 4

- Rotary Club of Rotorua, January 1, 2022

Previous reipients

Age Concern Rotorua, Dementia Lakes, Trinity Community Centre, Rotorua District NZ Riding for the Disabled, Kaharoa School, Growing through Grief, Wingspan National Birds Of Prey Centre, St Chad's Charitable Trust, St Faith's Anglican Church, Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust, Quota Rotorua, The CARE Village Ngongotahā, Age Concern Rotorua.