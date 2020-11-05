Range of creative pursuits introduced in upcoming ArtsMad

Mark McGregor. Photo / Supplied

Photography, woodwork, coffee and painting are just a few of the topics which will be touched on at the upcoming ArtsMad event.

ArtsMad is a visual presentation evening which takes place four times a year.

People from the wider arts community talk about what they do alongside a rolling show reel of images. Each speaker has 20 images and six minutes to present them.

The next ArtsMad event is being held on Tuesday, and will feature eight speakers.

Carolyn Compton. Photo / Supplied

Carolyn Compton paints and teaches art at Rotorua Girls' High School.

Her work in painting is closely tied to her work as an educator, and she uses her paintings as references for her students.

She paints the issues and themes that are in her life at a given time. At the moment, she is painting the girls from the winning Raukura group.

Jane Johnson-Matua. Photo / Supplied

Jane Johnson-Matua (Te Arawa, Te Whakatohea, Te Rarawa) is a local artist and expresses her ideas through a diverse range of mixed-media.

Her unconventional art practices involve the use of the forgotten, unwanted, and discarded objects.

Jane will deliver a glimpse of art spanning four years.

Mark McGregor. Photo / Supplied

Mark McGregor says he is a jack of many things, but his favourite thing to do is create a space and host an event.



"So that's the art in me. I see a space, I see potential for an event. My mum showed me an old shoe shop, I saw Art United.

"I'm bridging the gaps between photography, painting, tattoos, hospitality and private functions. And any suggestions I can run with."

Philip Millichamp. Photo / Supplied

Philip Millichamp would like to call himself a 'woodworker'.

He's played with wood most of his 59 years but he earns a living as an environmental engineer.

He has a collection of tools, many of them hand tools. He works slowly and believes his best pieces are the ones made by hand rather than his machines.

He says he will be talking about his hobby of making things out of wood - showing some pictures of what he makes, talking about what he loves about doing it and what his tentative aspirations are.

"I'm looking forward to meeting other people. I haven't been involved in ArtsMad before. Seeing what other people do will be a highlight for me."

Miriam Odlin. Photo / Supplied

Miriam Odlin is a "bike-nutter" and "tree-hugger" who quit her engineering job to pursue a divine passion – coffee.

She now roasts coffee in Mourea and can be seen peddling her beans and ground coffee to Rotorua residents and businesses on her iconic green cargo bike.

Stephen Parker. Photo / Supplied

Stephen Parker has been taking pictures professionally in and around Rotorua for the past 25 years.

He enjoys the variety and creativity of the job and over the years has picked up a series of awards.

The former newspaper photographer has just started out on his own and Steve is looking forward to continuing to work with locals in the community.

Brett Taylor. Photo / Supplied

Brett Taylor is a painter and sculptor.

He says he is looking forward to speaking to the arts and Rotorua community, and seeing what other artists are doing in the area.

Sarah Dewes. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Dewes is interested in progressing the conversation we have about death and dying in Rotorua and Aotearoa, so we can better support each other at the end of life.

She is part of a local not-for-profit group called Compassionate Communities Rotorua - Te Atawhai Aroha which is seeking to establish a natural burial site locally, so there is a more environmentally friendly choice about what happens to our bodies once we die.

The details

- What: ArtsMad

- When: Tuesday, November 10, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

- Where: The Monarch, Princes Gate Hotel

- Gold coin koha welcome