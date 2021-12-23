Rāhui put in place at Moutohora/Whale Island after diving death

A rāhui will be in place on the island until next Thursday. Photo / NZME

Iwi have put in place a seven-day rāhui after the death of a man diving at Moutohora Island (Whale Island) today.

Police were called to a sudden-death incident at 8.45am today near the Whakatāne Boat Ramp on Muriwai Dr.

A police spokeswoman said the individual had previously been on a boat. They were unable to provide further information at this time.

In a Facebook post on Ko Ngāti Awa Te Toki, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa's official page, chairman Joe Harawira said the rāhui would begin today and run until next Thursday.

He said access to Moutohora Island and its resources would be restricted for seven days.

Harawira said the man's death at this time of the year was particularly sad.

"Christmas is all about celebrating with family and friends, and now this man's whānau will be spending this time grieving for him rather than sharing the festivities with him. They will be in our thoughts as they face this sad time."

The decision to implement a rahui was made in partnership with Te Tapatoru a Toi chairman, Te Kei Merito, he said.

Te Tapatoru a Toi was the joint management committee that was established with representation from Ngāti Awa, the Crown and the community to take care of Moutohora, Ohope Scenic Reserve and Tauwhare Pā.