Q&A with Miss Rotorua 2021 Kogi So on role so far and looking ahead

Miss Rotorua 2021 Kogi So and community members during New Year filming at Te Rūnanga Tea House Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Weekender catches up with Miss Rotorua 2021 Kogi So about how her first month-and-a-half since being crowned has been, and what she's looking forward to in 2022.

How has your first month and a half as Miss Rotorua 2021 been? What sorts of things have you been involved in?

I have had quite a busy time since receiving the Miss Rotorua title. However, I do really enjoy busy life and am grateful to have all the amazing opportunities. I'm honoured to have been interviewed by many press, including Rotorua Weekender, Mandarin Pages, Rotorua Daily Post/NZ Herald, Te Awara FM, Te Ao Māori News, Radio Chinese FM.90.6, Ausnznet.com, and Chinese Headline New Media.

I'm so grateful to have been invited to different community events, which are all amazing:

- Art exhibition at The Arts Village hosted in partnership with Multicultural Rotorua and the Bahai Community to celebrate multi-culturalism and unity in Rotorua.

- Art exhibition at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology to support the graduating art students.

- The Migrant Vaccination Day at Rotorua Library organised by Rotorua Multicultural to support migrant people to get their vaccination.

- Business After 5 (BA5) at The Rotorua International - Cocktail Lounge & Eatery by Rotorua Business Chamber & Ebbett Rotorua to support local businesses.

- Chinese New Year filming at Rotorua Museum by the chief executive of New Zealand Supreme, Dr Po Kin Ho, and the New Zealand Chinese community. The greeting video will be shown in early February in both New Zealand and China.

- A meeting for supporting Children's Day 2022.

- New Year filming at Rotorua Te Runanga Tea House by Rotorua Lakes Council and Rotorua Multicultural.

- A Christmas party hosted by Dress For Success.

- An annual dinner with Rotorua Multicultural.

Have there been any particular highlights so far?

When a mother with her little girl came to me and said, "Thanks so much for having a photo with my daughter, she really likes you and is impressed with you". My heart just melted.

What are you looking forward to in 2022?

I'm looking forward to building stronger communities together, supporting local businesses and local tourism as much as possible. Also to keep doing my best to contribute in our multicultural community.

The 'Gowns n Geysers' television show premieres in January - how does that feel?

I'm so excited, but not sure what it will look like. It will be released on January 22 on TVNZ On Demand. It's on the must-watch list for everyone as it's going to be a fantastic reality show! You will see what we have been through, broken through and then transformed.

Miss Rotorua 2021 Kogi So with her daughters Yoon Ji Seo, 8 (right) and Yoon Hee Seo, 4. Photo / Supplied

Is there any end-of-year message you would like to share with the community?

Although these are unsettling times and Covid-19 is clearly impacting our personal and professional lives, and those that we love especially living apart from overseas, I want to wish you and your loved ones safe passage through this difficult period.

Please take care of yourself, stay positive, find some time for having fun, and don't forget to smile.

Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year 2022.

"A Beautiful Year begins with a Beautiful positive mindset."