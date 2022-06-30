Pyjamas in an abundance of colours and patterns have been donated to the Soroptimist International Rotorua pyjama drive. Photos / Supplied

Soroptimist International Rotorua have been "tickled pink" with the response received for its pyjama drive, gathering just over 100 pairs of pyjamas to gift to Waiariki Women's Refuge.

Pyjamas in an abundance of colours and patterns - both new and good-quality used - have been donated for all ages and stages of growths.

Heather Jones, Soroptimist International Rotorua co-president, says the pyjama drive has became an annual thing for the local organisation and has been running for quite a few years.

"We were just blown away. With Covid over the last couple of years things have been so down for a lot of people, and we thought this year's drive was a must. The response was just fantastic and we were tickled pink.

"I'm sure Women's Refuge will be able to bring a little joy into the lives of women and kids."

Heather says they give an extra big thanks to Westbrook School, Otonga Primary School and Rotorua Brownies who were amazing collection points.

She says Women's Refuge is a great cause to support because it has the means to distribute to people who are in need, and is a big help to women and families. It also lines up well with the work of Soroptomist International.

"We thought at this time if year, with all the stressful things happening in our town and world - including domestic violence, that this would be the best place to offer our collection."

Soroptimist International (SI) is a worldwide organisation for women.

Rotorua members work together in a spirit of friendship and fun to make the world a better place, especially for women and girls.

Heather says Soroptimist International Rotorua is "28 years young".

In March, Rotorua will be the host of the national conference, meaning the 20-odd New Zealand Soroptimist International clubs will be heading our way, she says.

The Rotorua club undertakes many initiatives throughout the year, with just some so far in 2022 including the pyjama drive, a garage sale that raised $800 towards the club's annual scholarship for high schools, an online quiz night to raise funds for Ukraine, and going online with Microvolunteering Collective where they wrote letters of support to women in Afghanistan.

"Like all clubs, we are always eagerly seeking new members."

People can get in touch through www.siswp.org or the Soroptimist International Rotorua Facebook page.