Police were called to Pukehina Beach Rd about 9.30pm Sunday. Photo / 123rf

One person has died in a crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Pukehina Beach Rd around 9.20pm on Sunday, police said in a statement this morning.

Inquiries into the crash were ongoing.