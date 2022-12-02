The Taupō District Council is urging people to stay away from the unstable water's edge at Four Mile Bay, Wharewaka over concerns more of it could fall into the lake. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō District Council is urging people to stay away from the unstable water's edge at Four Mile Bay, Wharewaka over concerns more of it could fall into the lake. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō District Council is asking people to stay away from the water’s edge at a popular lakeside reserve while it works out what caused about 20m of foreshore to disappear during a swarm of earthquakes this week.

“Hey folks, we know you’re interested in what’s happened out at Wharewaka but we have serious concerns about the land stability there. We estimate we’ve lost around 20m of foreshore,” the council said in a Facebook post.

“Other agencies are investigating the cause, but it may be a result of land slumping with a resultant wave on the lake, rather than a wave alone.

“Our team is working to organise a temporary fence but in the meantime, to keep everyone safe in this area we ask that you please keep yourself, your children and your vehicles well back from the edge. Thanks.”

Two large, four-person peddle boats that were pulled up onto the grass near the area of erosion, were torn from their chains, washed onto rocks and destroyed by a surge of water, thought to be a tsunami, during the swarm on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Aftershocks have continued to rattle Taupō and surrounding areas after Wednesday night’s magnitude 5.6 earthquake.

A shallow 3.9 quake hit 20km southwest of Taupō at 5.37am today at a depth of 5km.

Other tremors were too weak to be noticeable.

The series of shakes continue in the wake of a strong 5.6 magnitude quake that rattled central North Island just before midnight on Wednesday.

One of the larger aftershocks recorded was a 4.1 magnitude tremor at 11.47pm on Thursday.

Niwa hydrodynamic scientist Dr Emily Lane showed in a tweet the tsunami as measured by water level gauges at Acacia Bay and Tokaanu.

Lane told the Herald it was interesting a tsunami resulted from an earthquake of this size.

“With these volcanic earthquakes, you will get deformation, it actually deforms the ground underneath the lake,” Lane explained.

She referenced the complex Kaikōura earthquake when referring to what it might look like under Lake Taupō at the moment.

During the 7.8 magnitude shake in 2016, parts of the land in Kaikōura were jolted several metres upwards because of the many fault lines that were activated.

Although it may not be as extreme under Lake Taupō, the ground shifting is what would have caused the wave.

However, Lane said the tsunami was bigger than scientists would have guessed given the magnitude of last night’s quake.

“One of the interesting things is that an earthquake of this size, in terms of generating tsunamis, that’s pretty small,” Lane said.

“We sort of think that maybe the amount of movement you got was more than what you would expect for an earthquake of that size.”

Lane said she and her team are very interested in talking with locals who have seen any more inundation (the very high tide line) around Taupō so they can continue to piece together the science around last night’s quake.

GeoNet is still questioning if the wave was a tsunami at all.

In a post on its website, it said researchers were “still looking into the evidence of a potential seiche or small tsunami” which have both occurred on the lake previously.

“At this point, we don’t know if this is due to a seiche, where the lake moves back and forth and “sloshes”, or a tsunami, caused by a landslide, or some combination of both,” GeoNet wrote.

Taupō Pedal Boats owners Jess Ratana and Kiripiti Bowden were down at the lake’s edge on Thursday morning pulling the two four-person pedal boats off the rocks with a 4WD ute.

Jess said they were fortunate all of their pedal bikes were intact but the larger pedal boats were the only two they had.

“We pulled them right up last week because of the wind. It was really windy down here.

They were on the grass, they weren’t really near the water at all.

“It’s just pulled them out and the wind direction has taken them this way and they have ended up being smashed against the rocks.”

She said they were insured.

“It’s not something we ever thought would happen – an earthquake, and a lake tsunami. I don’t think anyone would have expected that.”