Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Proposed Pae Ora health bill changes concern Rotorua Iwi Māori Partnership Board

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Te Taura Ora o Waiariki IMPB chairman Hingatu Thompson at the national Iwi Māori Partnership Board hui on August 7 and 8 in New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

Te Taura Ora o Waiariki IMPB chairman Hingatu Thompson at the national Iwi Māori Partnership Board hui on August 7 and 8 in New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

The Government’s proposed legislative changes to the health system “threaten to remove iwi’s meaningful participation” on the future of Māori health, the Rotorua area Iwi Māori Partnership Board (IMPB) says.

Te Taura Ora o Waiariki attended the national IMPB hui on August 7 and 8 in New Plymouth where IMPBs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save