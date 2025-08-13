Te Taura Ora o Waiariki IMPB chairman Hingatu Thompson at the national Iwi Māori Partnership Board hui on August 7 and 8 in New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied
The Government’s proposed legislative changes to the health system “threaten to remove iwi’s meaningful participation” on the future of Māori health, the Rotorua area Iwi Māori Partnership Board (IMPB) says.
Te Taura Ora o Waiariki attended the national IMPB hui on August 7 and 8 in New Plymouth where IMPBsunited to oppose Government plans that threatened to “silence” Māori voices, an August 12 IMPB statement said.
IMPBs are regional, Māori-led governance bodies created in 2022 under the previous Government to support the health sector to meet the needs of their communities and ensure Māori participation in health decisions.
Te Taura Ora o Waiariki is the legislated IMPB for the Rotorua area.
“What was encouraging with the original Pae Ora Act was that mana returned to Te Arawa to take control, to analyse data ourselves with our Whānau Voice surveying that gathers our own information from whānau [in] our rohe to influence priorities,” Thompson said.
The proposed changes threatened to “remove iwi’s meaningful participation and advice on the future of hauora for our people”, he said.
Thompson said Te Arawa had maintained strong hauora partnerships across successive governments and would continue to do so.
However, the proposed legislation risked “sidelining iwi voices” by channelling feedback primarily through the Minister-appointed HMAC which lacked Waiariki representation.
As IMPBs, “we have unique regional and local priorities and accountability to our whānau at home,” Thompson said.
“We must work directly with Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand at these levels to influence how services are delivered, who delivers them, and ultimately to achieve better outcomes for Māori in our rohe.”
The IMPB would make a submission to the Health Committee. Thompson intended to present in person on behalf of Waiariki whānau.