An amazing video shot from a light aircraft on Saturday shows the sheer enormity of the task facing Waka Kotahi to repair the Kopu to Hikuai Road, State Highway 25a on the Coromandel Peninsula. Video / Philip Hart

sPrime Minister Chris Hipkins says conversations need to be had about whether repairing roads like State Highway 25A are worth it.

The highway closed in January after the formation of deep cracks, slips and flooding damage from ex-Cyclone Hale on Auckland Anniversary weekend, and was expected to be closed for up to a year.

Hipkins said it might be best to “give up” on some roads rather than try fight a losing battle.

“Do we actually say, that road we give up on and build a different road somewhere else? Those are the sorts of conversations we need to have in the Coromandel.

“That highway [SH25A] has been rebuilt multiple times and no sooner is it reopened, everyone’s enjoying it again and ‘boom’ it gets washed out again.

“If we are going to have a transport connection there do we need to re-route, do we put it somewhere else?”

The highway was one of the main tourist routes for holidaymakers heading to the Thames-Coromandel region and business owners fear its closure could lead to them losing another summer’s trade by the time it’s repaired.

The massive landslide that sliced through State Highway 25A, which is still closed. Photo / RNZ

Hipkins said the disasters over the past couple of months highlighted the country needed a more resilient road network.

“Yes, the East Coast really kind of copped the brunt of the most recent cyclone but in reality that could be any part of the country at a future point so we have got to look at where are the areas that are causing the greatest concern because of their resilience and where are traffic volumes growing and how can we have a more resilient transport network connecting all parts of the country.

“We have got to look at the fact that is going to require some work.

“We can remediate some of these roads, we can patch them up and get them open but then we have got to look at it and say we have got them reopened but it is just a matter of time before something takes out the next thing, in which case how do we get ahead of that? How do we get more resilience in the roads?”

Aerial view of State Highway 25A. Photo / Philip Hart

When asked if the huge cost of cyclone damage would eat into the budget for projects that were already planned, Hipkins signalled a Labour Government would look to increase the overall investment in the road network.

“Those sorts of trade-offs have been made in the past. Less money going into road maintenance in order to fund the roads of national significance, like Transmission Gully, Waikato Expressway.

“I would never argue that those are not really valuable things to fund. I live in Wellington and I look at Transmission Gully and it has transformed transport for the Wellington network, but I don’t think you can do it as an either-or.

“I think you have to fund the road maintenance, the road upgrades and some of those newer, bigger projects. Transmission Gully has added resilience to Wellington’s transport. Similar to Waikato Expressway, that has added huge resilience to that region. I think we have got to do both.”

Hipkins said the network was never going to be “perfect” and that the road between Tauranga and Hamilton “needs a bit of work”.

“Over time we can plug in more bits and fill in more pieces of the puzzle.”

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director David Speirs said it was still looking into the most viable options for repairing SH25A.

“At the moment the site is still moving so getting good geotech is a real challenge.

“That’s our problem at the moment, we’ve got to wait for the site to settle.

“Once the site settles we can get some good geotech and some certainty around how long, and invest the most viable option.”