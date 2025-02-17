Actress Cassandra Woodhouse is performing in the Prima Facie one-woman play in Tauranga and Rotorua in March. Photo / Supplied
Warning: This story mentions sexual assault.
A one-woman play described as a “war cry” for sexual assault survivors returns to Tauranga this year – this time with free tickets for high school and university students.
Prima Facie is touring the North Island with the NZ Theatre Company, following performances in 2024.
The tour will head to Baycourt in Tauranga on March 8 and 9 followed by performances at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua on March 22 and 23.
Written by Australian playwright and former human rights lawyer Suzie Miller, Prima Facie has had performances on Broadway, the West End and across Aotearoa and Australia, and has been translated into more than 20 languages, a press release said.
This year, Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support has partnered with Woodhouse and the NZ Theatre Company to bring Prima Facie to young people in Aotearoa and encourage conversations about healthy sexual relationships.
Play challenges legal system support for victims
Woodhouse told NZME the play followed the story of Tessa Ensler – a young criminal defence barrister who worked her way up from a working-class background to become “one of the best”.
“Then an event happens, and it puts her on the other side of the law as a victim.
“It has her challenging the legal system in a completely different way.”
Woodhouse said the play offered “strong commentary” on the legal system, sexual assault, consent, and patriarchy.
The play also raised questions about how the legal system “isn’t really set up to support victims”, she said.
“I think it’s a real war cry for sexual assault survivors.”
Woodhouse – who splits her time between Auckland and Tauranga – said she had produced and self-funded the play.
“I went to Broadway to see it when I knew I was going to be doing it … to just be in the room and feel what the audience felt.
“The things I noticed were that there was a real need for a wraparound system, which is why this year it’s been great to partner with Tautoko Mai … and having people in the audience to support the audience.”
Woodhouse said she hoped to use the play for advocacy and to let people know about the organisations they could turn to for support.
She said attendees had shared their stories, including some from the older generation who did so “for the first time”.