The New Zealand production was directed by Michael Hurst and performed by actor Cassandra Woodhouse.

This year, Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support has partnered with Woodhouse and the NZ Theatre Company to bring Prima Facie to young people in Aotearoa and encourage conversations about healthy sexual relationships.

Play challenges legal system support for victims

Woodhouse told NZME the play followed the story of Tessa Ensler – a young criminal defence barrister who worked her way up from a working-class background to become “one of the best”.

“Then an event happens, and it puts her on the other side of the law as a victim.

“It has her challenging the legal system in a completely different way.”

Woodhouse said the play offered “strong commentary” on the legal system, sexual assault, consent, and patriarchy.

The play also raised questions about how the legal system “isn’t really set up to support victims”, she said.

“I think it’s a real war cry for sexual assault survivors.”

Actress Cassandra Woodhouse is performing in the Prima Facie production in Tauranga and Rotorua in March. Photo / Supplied

Woodhouse – who splits her time between Auckland and Tauranga – said she had produced and self-funded the play.

“I went to Broadway to see it when I knew I was going to be doing it … to just be in the room and feel what the audience felt.

“The things I noticed were that there was a real need for a wraparound system, which is why this year it’s been great to partner with Tautoko Mai … and having people in the audience to support the audience.”

Woodhouse said she hoped to use the play for advocacy and to let people know about the organisations they could turn to for support.

She said attendees had shared their stories, including some from the older generation who did so “for the first time”.

Woodhouse said it was touching to realise when people felt “seen and heard”, it gave them the courage to do so.

Actress Cassandra Woodhouse is bringing Prima Facie back to Tauranga this year and is partnering with Tautoko Mai to offer free tickets for students in high school and university. Photo / Supplied

The play also brought communities together as people could talk about their experiences and “not feel alone”.

Woodhouse would do a “meet and greet” and Q&A at her shows. Schools could also have workshops with Woodhouse and post-show Q&As with her and local support agencies.

Tautoko Mai Sexual Harm Support is hosting a fundraiser at the Charthouse venue at Sulphur Point on February 27 to raise money for tickets for young people.

Woodhouse will speak, along with author and NZ Herald reporter Jared Savage, and there will be a three-course meal and live auction.

“Although we’re dealing with a heavy topic, it’s nice to chat about it and get things out in the open and bring some light to a really dark topic,” Woodhouse said.

In a press release, Tautoko Mai chief executive Julie Sach said Prima Facie was more than a powerful theatrical experience – “it’s a catalyst for change”.

“By fostering open conversations about consent and healthy relationships, this project empowers individuals and communities to challenge harmful norms and build a society free from sexual harm.

“Together, we can inspire hope, healing, and a future defined by respect and safety for everyone.”

Tickets for the fundraising event and the Tauranga and Rotorua performances can be bought online.

To access free tickets, students can email comms@tautokomai.co.nz. Teachers and lecturers can email to bring a group of students.

Sexual harm

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

• In Bay of Plenty and Waikato, contact Tautoko Mai on 0800 227 233 during weekday business hours or via tautokomai.co.nz

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.