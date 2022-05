16 May, 2022 01:48 AM Quick Read

Image / Unison

An outage left hundreds without power in Rotorua this afternoon.

According to Unison, nearly 1600 customers lost without power in Pomare, Sunnybrook, Fordlands, Pukehangi and Utuhina around 1.23pm.

Residents described hearing a large bang in the Pomare area.

Power was restored around 2pm.

Unison has been approached for comment on what caused the outage.