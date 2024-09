KiwiRail fined over health and safety breaches, Auckland school responds after fake bomb stunt goes viral and the Princess of Wales shares an update on her cancer journey in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Hundreds of customers were left without power overnight following a crash in the eastern suburbs of Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police were called to a crash between a car and a power pole on Te Ngae Rd around 11pm.

There were no injuries but the vehicle and power pole were damaged, he said.

Power remained out for several customers this morning.