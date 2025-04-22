Winston Peters, who is Acting Prime Minister while Luxon is in Britain, said on behalf of the Government and the New Zealand people, “We extend our deepest condolences to the Holy See and the global Roman Catholic community on the passing of Pope Francis.

“We join in mourning his loss and honour his enduring legacy of humility and compassion.”

‘All are welcome’ at requiem mass

A joint statement from Father Prakash Somu and Father Mohan Kumar of Rotorua’s Saint Mary of the Cross MacKillop Parish said a special Requiem Mass would be held at Saint Mary’s Church on Wednesday at 12.05pm “to honour the life, ministry, and legacy of Pope Francis”.

“All are welcome to come and pray, give thanks, and reflect on the hope and humility he brought to the church and the world.”

The statement said many parishioners had the privilege of seeing Pope Francis during World Youth Days and pilgrimages to Rome.

“Most notably, the bishops of New Zealand have met with him personally, and they often spoke of his warmth, simplicity, and his genuine care for all people.

“He was a pope who truly lived the Gospel — a shepherd who smelled of the sheep, as he liked to say — and we will remember him with deep affection.”

They said their prayer was that the new Pope would continue the “spirit of mercy and inclusivity that Pope Francis embodied — championing the poor, caring for creation, and being a bridge-builder in a divided world”.

“We hope the new Holy Father will listen deeply to the cries of the Earth and of humanity, guiding the church with wisdom, compassion, and courage in today’s complex world.”

The statement said the election of a new Pope — known as the Conclave — was “one of the most sacred and solemn processes in the church”.

After the funeral rites, the College of Cardinals would gather in prayerful discernment within the Sistine Chapel.

“Through a process rich in tradition and guided by the Holy Spirit, a new Pope is chosen — a moment that reminds us that, even in grief, the church moves forward with faith and hope."

The statement quoted a saying of Pope Francis: “A little bit of mercy makes the world less cold and more just”.

“We will remember him for warming our world with that mercy — and we now entrust him to the loving mercy of God."

John Paul College principal Justin Harper pictured in 2022. Photo / Andrew Warner

John Paul College principal Justin Harper said: “We were saddened to hear the news last night, especially after seeing that Pope Francis was able to attend the Easter Mass at the Vatican”.

The college would start the next term with a memorial service to celebrate Pope Francis’ life and contribution, and flags were at half-mast as a sign of respect, he said.

“Pope Francis will be remembered as a ‘first’ for the church. He was the first South American Pope and also the first Jesuit Pope.

“His legacy includes positive changes to the church, which include a recent synod.”

Harper said Pope Francis focused on inclusion, challenging people toward stewardship roles, and oversaw the addressing of historical injustices of the church.

“Collectively, the church now begins a focus on the Papal Conclave, where Francis’ replacement will be elected.”

