Police treating Rotorua death as unexplained

Police were called to a sudden death at the overnight campervan carpark by St Michael's Catholic Church. Photo / Google Maps

Police were called to a sudden death at the overnight campervan carpark by St Michael's Catholic Church. Photo / Google Maps

Police are treating a death in Rotorua yesterday as unexplained.

Police were called to a sudden death in the overnight campervan carpark by St Michael's Catholic Church on Mataiawhea St just after 10am.

A reporter on the scene around 11.30am said there was a strong police presence in the carpark.

Two police vehicles were at the site. Police staff stood around an old campervan with the door open.

One policewoman was photographing the campervan and the ground around it.

Police said the death was currently treated as unexplained and inquiries were ongoing.