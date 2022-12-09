Police conducting checkpoints in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Police operated a number of checkpoints across the Bay of Plenty District on Thursday in a road policing operation aimed at reducing harm on the district’s roads.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe said all four areas – Western Bay of Plenty, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Rotorua – took part in the operation.

“It was clear people appreciated our staff being out there ensuring everyone’s safety on the roads and it was great to get the support and positive feedback from the community,” Crowe said.

There was a highly visible presence across the roading network, and all drivers stopped were breath-tested for the presence of alcohol.

“The majority of motorists were doing all the right things – wearing their seatbelts, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and driving to the conditions and speed limits.

“Unfortunately, there were still some who were putting themselves and others a risk.

“Two drivers were apprehended in Ōpōtiki before midday, both returning alcohol results well over the limit.”

Crowe said in the leadup to Christmas and over the summer period, motorists could expect to see police carrying out similar operations.

“The more we can be out there influencing behaviours like wearing seatbelts, not speeding, driving free of distraction and not driving while impaired, the safer we all are.”

Police advice to anyone who is in any doubt about whether they’re safe or legal to drive is simple: don’t do it.

Police will have a presence on roads across the country throughout summer to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

