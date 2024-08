After Aiden Sagala died after drinking a beer laced with meth, his story is still a strain on his sister, Angela; who warns the public after laced lollies were found in Auckland.

Police tape surrounds a Tūrangi property this morning with a scene guard in place.

Two police staff are guarding the property and an adjacent walkway is blocked off.

Two police cars are outside the property and one is up the drive.

A neighbour said they heard an ambulance arrive about 10.30pm but “didn’t hear any commotion before that”.