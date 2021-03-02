Police seek information after Lake Rotoma service station ram-raided

The Lake Rotoma GAS station. Photo / Google

Police are investigating a ram-raid at a Lake Rotoma service station.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to a burglary at a service station on State Highway 30, Lake Rotoma, shortly before 7am today.

The offenders were reported to have fled the scene in a vehicle, she said.

It appeared damage had been caused to the front entrance of the service station.

Police are continuing to make inquiries and encourage anyone with any information to contact them on 105.