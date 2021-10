Armed police at Linton Park. Cordons were put in place nearby on Kusabs Rd. Photo / Josh Avery

Police are looking for a person of interest in Mangakakahi.

Cordons have been put in place on Kusabs Rd as a result, a police spokeswoman said.

She confirmed the armed offenders squad was in attendance.

"Police would like to thank people in the area for their patience."

A reporter at the scene said she saw police blockading Kusabs Rd about 11am.

Police were also seen gathering at the reserve on Edmund Rd nearby.

More to come.