Emergency services at the scene of a submerged car near Tarewa Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

A car has been found partially submerged in a Rotorua creek.

A police spokeswoman said the submerged car, near Tarewa Rd, was reported about 9.23am.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff are at the scene.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer said there was no one in the car.

The submerged car near Tarewa Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

None of the witnesses who reported the incident had seen the car enter the water, so it was not yet clear how long it had been there, the police spokeswoman said.

