Former Bay of Plenty District Commander Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier at the ceremony. Photo / Andrew Warner

It was a day of remembrance and reflection for police and their families last Thursday as the Police Remembrance Day ceremony was held at Rotorua Lakes Council.

Remembrance Day is a commemoration of the 33 police staff who have died while serving the New Zealand Police and the 69 staff who have died carrying out their police duties between 1886-2022.

It is held every year on September 29, the feast day of the Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of police.

Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Phil Taikato says, "We also commemorate our Australian and Pacific colleagues who have passed in the course of their duties".

"Finally, we commemorate the 16 active staff members and 131 retired staff members who have passed away over the last 12 months."

Attending the ceremony were a number of active and retired police members, including retired deputy mayor Dave Donaldson, former Bay of Plenty District Commander Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier and current Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson.

The ceremony was presided by Reverend Tom Poata and Pastor Gary Coffin.

Phil says whānau of the members that have recently passed were also present.

"The ceremony is a sombre occasion, and it allows us to reflect on the risks our staff undertake on a daily basis to keep our communities safe.

"It also it allows us to reflect on how close we become as people, sharing the same experiences, concerns, fears and moments of elation doing a job that is sometimes taken for granted by those who have never experienced such experiences."

Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Phil Taikato at the ceremony. Photo / Andrew Warner

He believes the ceremony is important because it helps police to remind themselves of the value of the work they do for their communities, and also the day-to-day dangers they continue to face under public scrutiny.

"The occasion reminds us how important our fellow members are to each of us and reinforces the need to keep an eye on each other.

"Finally, it is an opportunity to reflect on our families that continually support our staff out on the frontline, knowing these same loved ones support us while we carry out our duties."