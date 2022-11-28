Approximately 3880 breath tests were conducted over two evenings in Rotorua. Photo / Bay of Plenty Police

Thirty-eight drivers were caught over the drink-driving limit during a police operation across Rotorua over the weekend.

Police operated a number of checkpoints across Rotorua on Friday and Saturday evening, police said in a statement today.

About 3880 breath tests were conducted over the two evenings, with 38 drivers processed for excess breath alcohol.

Rotorua Area Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Geoff Barnett said 38 was a disappointing number “but there were lots of drivers doing the right thing”.

“It was great to see a lot of motorists driving sober, but disappointing that there are still people driving after drinking,” he said.

Police said motorists could expect a highly visible presence across the roading network this holiday season.

All drivers stopped would be breath tested for alcohol so police advised that anyone planning to drink should not drive, and should have a plan to get home.



