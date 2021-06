Kylie Taylor has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Kylie Taylor has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing woman, believed to be in the Rotorua area.

A police spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post Kylie Taylor, 32, went missing on Thursday afternoon from central Rotorua on Thursday afternoon and she was reported missing shortly after 1pm that day.

The spokeswoman said police did not have any other details.

If anyone is aware of her whereabouts they are asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210617/9091.