A resource consent application for a live-in facility for up to 10 parolees, purpose-built and prefabricated buildings, earthworks for site preparation, service installation, car parking and landscaping, with 24/7 on-site staffing was filed with the Rotorua Lakes Council in October 2024.
A Waikite Valley Community Collective spokesperson said the news was a “positive outcome” for residents.
“Since the start of this process a year ago, we have been very clear that the proposed location is not appropriate given the significant safety concerns and risks associated with the proposed activity.”
They are pleased “common sense has prevailed” and called on Corrections to provide the necessary “oversight” to ensure future site selection meets the needs of “both the community and those undergoing reintegration”.
In early June, according to information released under the Official Information Act, Corrections “strongly” encouraged the trust to “reconsider and withdraw” its consent application.
Corrections contracts the trust to operate the Pūwhakamua service. It has provided funding since November 2022, contributing an ongoing $2.6 million with an agreement to fund $800,000 per year until 2027.
In 2023, it also provided the trust with a $2.7 million conditional grant for infrastructure upgrades, of which $1.8 million remains.
Corrections’ acting deputy chief executive of communities, partnerships and pathways, Luke McMahon, confirmed Corrections did not support the Waikite Valley move.
It remains “committed to ensuring the men have safe, suitable accommodation”.
“Supporting people with their reintegration to the community after they’ve been in prison is important in helping reduce the risk of reoffending, and Corrections works with a number of providers to support this.”
The trust told the council on September 9 that it was withdrawing its application.
Local Democracy asked the trust why it withdrew its application, where the programme will operate in the meantime and whether any other locations were being looked at.
The Tikanga Aroro board of trustees said it “will work alongside the Department of Corrections to discuss alternative options for the reintegration service moving forward”.
It did not say in its written response the reason for the withdrawal or the status of the programme in Te Ngae Rd, Ōwhata.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.