Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Plans to move Rotorua facility for parolees to Waikite Valley scrapped

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

The proposed new site at Waikite Valley, featured in this artist's impression, has been shelved.

The proposed new site at Waikite Valley, featured in this artist's impression, has been shelved.

Controversial plans to move a live-in facility for prison parolees to an isolated Waikite Valley site near Rotorua have been scrapped.

Local Democracy Reporting can today reveal that Tikanga Aroro Charitable Trust, which operates the Pūwhakamua rehabilitation service, has dropped its plans.

The reasons are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save