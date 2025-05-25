Pūwhakamua has been operating on the leased site since 2018 and Corrections has funded it at least $4.6 million since November 2022.
The trust aimed to develop a new site on nearby Māori land behind Rotokawa Baths, but landowners successfully sought an injunction through the Māori Land Court, meaning it had to find another new home.
The Rotorua Rural Community Board was advised in a meeting on Tuesday the application would be publicly notified.
The trust’s application said the rural environment meant a “focus on cultural values can be fostered away from the distractions of an urban environment”.
“Full support and care are provided through the programme via on-site resident staff and external agencies. Residents commit to pursuing lasting change through support with daily life tasks, upskilling programmes, vocational education, personal development and employment.”
The trust hit consent issues at its current site this year.
On March 5, the council sent an abatement notice ordering the “unconsented” facility to cease operations and take steps to gain consent.
Rehabilitation centres could be considered community housing under the District Plan, but must only have up to eight residents, whose movements could not be legally restricted – including by parole conditions.
Pūwhakamua was hosting 14 parolees in February when the council inspected after neighbours raised concerns.
Corrections’ communities, partnerships and pathways deputy chief executive Sean Mason told Local Democracy Reporting last month that it met with trust and council after the abatement notice.
He understood the trust sought independent advice to ensure Pūwhakamua was compliant and was keeping Corrections informed.
The department had developed a contingency plan in place to safely house the residents if they had needed to leave Pūwhakamua.
Mason said reintegration services were important in reducing the risk of reoffending.
A communication from the council to the trust, sent to Local Democracy Reporting by Corrections, said the abatement notice was cancelled to allow time for an independent planning consultant to consider an assessment undertaken on behalf of the trust.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.