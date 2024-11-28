Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Why Rotorua’s Pūwhakamua ex-prisoner reintegration programme wants Waikite Valley to be its new home

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
11 mins to read
What the proposed new site at Waikite Valley could look like.

What the proposed new site at Waikite Valley could look like.

A live-in tīkanga Māori-based programme for men just out of prison plans to move to a small farming community south of Rotorua - but locals are fighting it, nervous about living among ‘high-risk offenders’ in such an isolated area. Senior journalist Kelly Makiha looks into what’s being proposed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why Waikite Valley?

How the programme works

What the Department of Corrections says

Political concerns

What went wrong at the last site?

What stage is it at now?

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post