There are plans to move high-needs drug-addicted and mentally unwell homeless staying at a Fenton St hotel to somewhere more appropriate, a Government department has confirmed.

A local lobby group says it needs to happen urgently for the sake of locals.

There are more than 30 residents living at the Four Canoes Hotel under a Government contract as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. There are now plans to move the entire contract elsewhere.

The contract saw high-needs homeless who were sleeping rough put into the hotel to ensure they could isolate safely. The Government contracted two other motels under the "Covid-19 response" umbrella - Tuscany Villas and Emerald Spa Resort - and has since committed to continuing the contracts until longer term housing is found.

Lifewise took over the contract last month from Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake Trust, which had been in place since the March 2020 lockdown.

However, soon after Lifewise took over, it removed its staff from the site for health and safety reasons after one of the clients had a psychotic episode.

At the time, Lifewise raised serious concerns about the suitability of the Four Canoes Hotel housing homeless people with complex needs.

The hotel does not have proper resource consent for long-term homeless accommodation under the district plan. The Government has not applied for resource consent but it has for 13 other Rotorua motels to continue operating emergency housing for up to the next five years.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) has now confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post it was working on moving the operation from Four Canoes Hotel so those staying there could get better access to mental health and drug and alcohol services.

It would take time but in the meantime, it was working with Lifewise to identify practical steps to improve health and safety at Four Canoes.

Wallace said the wellbeing of its clients, support service providers and the local community was a priority.

"We also acknowledge the concerns of the community, and this is why work is underway to explore alternative accommodation options."

Resident lobby group Restore Rotorua chairman Trevor Newbrook said it needed to happen as a priority.

"We understand the people at Four Canoes have some of the most serious drug and alcohol addictions or suffer from extreme mental health issues. They need the best support and a suitable facility if we actually want to help them."

He said the ministry also needed to get resource consent for wherever that facility was.

Lifewise had said it hoped to have a wellness centre for those with high complex needs but Newbrook said the centre of town was not suitable.

LIfewise managers had previously said the hotel wasn't suitable for several reasons, including it had too many entry points that couldn't be seen and windows weren't shatterproof.

Newbrook said the bottom line was it wasn't consented under the district plan to operate for people with high needs.

"The local people living near this property need to be considered, they are vulnerable."

He said there were "genuine homeless" who were being given a bad name by the cumulative effect of so many emergency housing motels in such close proximity."

Rotorua Lakes Council was asked a series of questions about Four Canoes' compliance with the district plan, including whether it was going to force the ministry to apply for resource consent.

Council community wellbeing deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi responded saying: "Council continues to work closely with the owner and their representatives, MHUD and other government partners to ensure the safety of people both living and working at the site".

Lifewise regional manager Tepora Apirana said it was providing housing support services at Four Canoes but staff were no longer based at the hotel.

"Comprehensive assessment and triage processes are in place to enable Lifewise staff to support effectively and engage with people at Four Canoes."

She said Lifewise was working in partnership with other providers and government agencies looking for an alternative site but it was challenging with "delayed support from agency partners".

"Lifewise wants to see an end to emergency housing and is working in collaboration with MHUD to look at alternative solutions that focus on appropriate service provision and permanent housing nationwide."