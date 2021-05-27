Plane lands safely after emergency services called to Rotorua Airport

Rotorua Airport. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to Rotorua Airport this afternoon after an aircraft had issues with its controls while in the air.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Mark Gibb said staff and emergency services were on stand-by when a pilot reported having issues with his controls.

However, about a minute later, the aircraft which was due to land at Rotorua Airport, did so safely.

The plane had two people on board.

In these situations, the airport went into "high-alert" in case of emergency, but thankfully the issue was resolved, Gibb said.