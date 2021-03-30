Photography scholarships available in Click Happy Easter Egg Hunt

Scholarships will be given out to those aged 10 to 22. Photo / Supplied

Scholarships will be given out to those aged 10 to 22. Photo / Supplied

The first annual Click Happy Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Easter Sunday at the Rotorua Library.

Bring your cameras or cellphones and join Click Happy for a photographic experience and the chance to win scholarships for the best images captured.

Prizes are up for grabs for the best photograph on the day of the following:

• A Click Happy Egg (will be hung around Rotorua)

• A baby chick or bunny

• Decorated Easter eggs

• Something that you are grateful for

• Something that tells the story of what Easter means to your family

The hunt begins with a photography workshop taught by Mandi Lynn (top right). Photo / Supplied

The hunt begins with a photography workshop taught by Mandi Lynn, founder and director of Click Happy, who is also a past winner of New Zealand's Creative Photographer of the Year.

Then the challenge will be explained in detail before photographers are sent off on the hunt around town.

There are several prizes available for the most engaging image, including scholarships to be mentored by Mandi Lynn with students hand-picked from all over New Zealand.

For the past two months, Lynn has travelled the country looking for top young photographic talent and in May will begin to teach them the art of documentary photography.

"A scholarship to attend Click Happy Plus is one of the main prizes on the day," she said.

"This is designed to teach youth not only photography but the art of visual storytelling. Once the students are solid in their shooting, they get challenged to photograph local charities that match their values.

"This helps them to learn creative grit and the art of paying it forward. We figured Easter was a perfect time to celebrate community and find the next generation of Rotorua's photographic talent."

Click Happy Easter Egg Hunt is on Easter Sunday, April 5 at the Rotorua Library from 10am and is open to 10-year-olds and above. Scholarships will be given out to those aged 10 to 22.