Emergency services were called to an early-morning crash in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to an early-morning crash in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after an early-morning crash.

The crash, involving a single vehicle, happened on Paradise Valley Rd, Ngongotahā in Rotorua at 4.20am.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch.

Police, fire and ambulance attended and one person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the victim had to be extricated from the vehicle using rescue equipment, which took about five minutes.

Fire and Emergency were also called to a house fire in the area a short time later.

The fire had already been extinguished on arrival.