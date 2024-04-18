Voyager 2023 media awards
Person missing after crash between quad bike and train on line between Kawerau and Murupara

Ayla Yeoman
The crash was reported to authorities about 9.48am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are working to find a person following a crash involving a train and quad bike in the Bay of Plenty.

A KiwiRail spokesperson says a vehicle and freight train have crashed on the line heading from Kawerau to Murupara.

The crash was reported to authorities about 9.48am.

“Police responded to reports of a crash involving a train and a quadbike on a track in Lake Matahina around 9.50am,” police spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate a person believed to have been on the quad bike at the time.

“A helicopter and police including dog units are searching the area nearby.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 9.54am about an incident on Tahuna Rd near Lake Matahina.

“We responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, one helicopter and one operations manager.”

-SunLive


